ABC News Live: President Biden campaigns for key candidates ahead of midterms

Plus, the U.K. looks for a new prime minister after Liz Truss’ resignation and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues an urgent warning about a potential Russian attack on a hydroelectric dam.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live