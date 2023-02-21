ABC News Live: President Biden meets with allies in Poland after Ukraine visit

Plus, the Ohio Health Department has opened a clinic in East Palestine in response to the toxic train derailment and at least six people are dead following another devastating earthquake in Turkey.

February 21, 2023

