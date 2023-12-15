ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Dec 15, 2023

Jury orders Rudy Giuliani to pay former Georgia election workers in defamation case; Palestinians inside Gaza share glimpse of worsening conditions; Phil Lipof sits down with country trio Lady A.

December 15, 2023

