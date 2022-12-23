ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Dec 23, 2022

More than 5,000 flights canceled in winter storm; Jan. 6 committee releases final report; Congress passes $1.7 trillion spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live