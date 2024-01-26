ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Jan 26, 2024

Jury orders Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million in defamation trial; Inside the world's largest refugee camp, home to Rohingya Muslims driven from their homes; Comedian Ronny Chieng on his comedy tour.

January 26, 2024

