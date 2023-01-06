ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Jan 6, 2023

Republican Kevin McCarthy flips votes but not enough to win House speaker; NFL player Damar Hamlin now breathing on his own after on field cardiac arrest; the drugs helping to treat obesity.

January 6, 2023

