ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Jul 8, 2022

Reaction to the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe; President Biden signs executive order meant to protect reproductive rights; ABC News' Gio Benitez speaks with Megan Rapinoe.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live