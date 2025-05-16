ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 16, 2025

Search for inmates that escaped a New Orleans prison; Dawn Richard of group Danity Kane takes witness stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial; Spike Lee remembers the legacy of Malcolm X.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live