ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 15, 2022

Subway attack survivor speaks out on rush hour horror; Twitter pushes back against Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover proposal; Couples in Russia and Ukraine both fighting against the war.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live