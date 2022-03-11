ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 1, 2022

Potential escalation in war in Ukraine as helicopters strike in Russian territory; new revelations about what Chris Rock may not have known before Oscars joke; everyday grocery items rising in cost.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live