ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 21, 2023

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now; Ghost lake in California reemerges amid flood danger; Ukrainian news anchor runs the Boston Marathon to help bring resources to her country.

April 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live