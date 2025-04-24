ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 24, 2025

President Donald Trump delivers message to Russian President Vladimir Putin; overwhelming crowds pay final respects to Pope Francis; how rocks can help cool the planet.

April 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live