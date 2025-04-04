ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 4, 2025

Warnings that Trump’s tariffs could increase inflation, odds of recession; Gustavo Dudamel & Christina Aguilera devote performance to L.A. wildfire victims;  singer Grace VanderWaal on her new album

April 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live