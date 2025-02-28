ABC News Live Prime: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy argue in the Oval Office; the investigation into Gene Hackman’s death; anchor Linsey Davis is on the red carpet gathering predictions for Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.

February 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live