ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 21, 2025

Accused murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO makes court appearance; voters pack town halls to oppose DOGE and Trump administration cuts; Gretchen Mol and Benjamin Bratt on new film “Millers in Marriage.”

February 21, 2025

