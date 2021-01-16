ABC News Live Prime: Friday, January 15, 2021

More
Israel’s speedy vaccine rollout creates divide; By the Numbers: Biden’s $15 per hour minimum wage plan; Patrick Warren's family ‘looking for answers’ in fatal police shooting
45:48 | 01/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, January 15, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"45:48","description":"Israel’s speedy vaccine rollout creates divide; By the Numbers: Biden’s $15 per hour minimum wage plan; Patrick Warren's family ‘looking for answers’ in fatal police shooting","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75286435","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, January 15, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-january-15-2021-75286435"}