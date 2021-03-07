ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 2, 2021

More
Tracking the path of Hurricane Elsa; Rescue efforts take toll on first responders: 'Your soul will hurt'; Top shopping tips for July 4 holiday weekend sales
49:56 | 07/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 2, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:56","description":"Tracking the path of Hurricane Elsa; Rescue efforts take toll on first responders: 'Your soul will hurt'; Top shopping tips for July 4 holiday weekend sales","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78643301","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 2, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-july-2021-78643301"}