Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 1, 2021

Now Playing: Rescue efforts take toll on first responders: 'Your soul will hurt'

Now Playing: Tracking the path of Hurricane Elsa

Now Playing: Top shopping tips for July 4 holiday weekend sales

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 2, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: June jobs report shows improvement

Now Playing: Sha'Carri Richardson loses ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ with failed drug test

Now Playing: Supreme Court declines case pitting LGBTQ rights vs. religious liberty

Now Playing: Millions of travelers on the move for holiday weekend

Now Playing: Hurricane may hinder Surfside building search

Now Playing: Pilots rescued from ocean following 737 jet crash

Now Playing: US troops leave key Afghan base after nearly 2 decades

Now Playing: Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states

Now Playing: US Olympic star sprinter suspended

Now Playing: Dodgers pitcher under investigation for alleged sexual assault

Now Playing: Teenage Boy Scout survives shark attack near LA

Now Playing: Nearly 200 people become naturalized citizens at Chicago’s Wrigley Field

Now Playing: Billionaires face off in space race