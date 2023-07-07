ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 7, 2023

Extreme heat stretches across the nation; U.S. to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine; Inside the world of water sommeliers; former NBA player Rex Chapman on his new podcast “Owned.”

July 7, 2023

