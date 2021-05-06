ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 4, 2021

More
Africa CDC Director on COVID-19 on the continent: ‘We are at war’; By the Numbers: Growing calls to postpone or cancel Tokyo Olympics; Arrests made in Hong Kong during banned Tiananmen demonstration
51:24 | 06/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 4, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"51:24","description":"Africa CDC Director on COVID-19 on the continent: ‘We are at war’; By the Numbers: Growing calls to postpone or cancel Tokyo Olympics; Arrests made in Hong Kong during banned Tiananmen demonstration","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78096997","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 4, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-june-2021-78096997"}