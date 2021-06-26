ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 25, 2021

More
Families in condo collapse keep hope: ‘Maybe God will give me a surprise’; Former Chauvin trial juror on sentencing: ‘I do think it’s justice’; Top Afghan leader: ‘Taliban will not prevail’
58:01 | 06/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 25, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"58:01","description":"Families in condo collapse keep hope: ‘Maybe God will give me a surprise’; Former Chauvin trial juror on sentencing: ‘I do think it’s justice’; Top Afghan leader: ‘Taliban will not prevail’","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78501117","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 25, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-june-25-2021-78501117"}