ABC News Live Prime: July 2, 2025

Judge denies Diddy bail after split verdict; Bryan Kohberger admits guilt in Idaho murders; White House meets with megabill holdouts; Trump admin. pauses $6 billion in education funding.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live