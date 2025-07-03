ABC News Live Prime: July 3, 2025

House passes Trump mega spending bill; Diddy juror speaks out; emotional testimony from separated migrant families; search for missing in fireworks warehouse blast continues.

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live