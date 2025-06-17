ABC News Live Prime: June 17, 2025

Trump demands “unconditional surrender” from Iran; Russia unleashes deadliest attack on Kiev; new military program designed to boost recruitment; Diddy trial jurors watch more “freak-off” videos.

June 17, 2025

