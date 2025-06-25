ABC News Live Prime: June 25, 2025

Trump rejects early intelligence on Iran nuclear program; 120 million Americans impacted by heat wave; Zohran Mamdani declares victory in NYC mayoral primary; high-stakes CDC meeting takes place.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live