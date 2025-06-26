ABC News Live Prime: June 26, 2025

Hegseth challenges leaked intelligence report; prosecutors make closing arguments in Diddy trial; growing health concerns for California’s first responders; Anna Wintour reduces her workload.

June 26, 2025

