ABC News Live Prime: June 9, 2025
National Guard deployed amid Los Angeles protests; Gov. Newsom sues Trump administration; impact of immigration crackdowns on hospitals; judge dismisses Justin Baldoni lawsuit; remembering Sly Stone.
June 9, 2025
LA City Councilmember reacts after union leader releasedJun 09, 2025
Tensions escalate after violent protests against immigration enforcement in LAJun 09, 2025
700 marines mobilized to Los Angeles after violent protests over immigration raids2 hours ago
Judge dismisses actor Justin Baldoni's defamation suit against co-star Blake Lively4 hours ago
Federal authorities lead manhunt for father accused of killing his three daughters2 hours ago
Six feared dead in small plane crash off coast of San Diego4 hours ago
Russia unleashes record number of missiles and drones on Ukraine4 hours ago
50+ million Americans facing severe weather4 hours ago
Suspect surrenders to authorities in Vegas strip shooting4 hours ago
Major egg recall after possible salmonella contamination4 hours ago
Sly Stone, pioneering leader of funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 8243 minutes ago
What to know about rare, brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleriJun 09, 2025
RFK Jr. says he is removing all 17 members of CDC's vaccine advisory committeeJun 09, 2025
What to know about the Insurrection ActJun 09, 2025
California Gov. Gavin Newsom suing Trump administrationJun 09, 2025
Apple unveils new operating system and AI capabilitiesJun 09, 2025
How humpback whales are playfully communicating with humans: ScientistsJun 09, 2025
Israel diverts aid boat carrying Greta ThunbergJun 09, 2025
Jury hears phone call between Sean Combs and 'Jane' after 2023 Cassie Ventura lawsuitJun 09, 2025
Retired general criticizes Trump's mobilization of the California National GuardJun 09, 2025
Abrego Garcia's lawyers say case is not over until government is 'held accountable'Jun 09, 2025
Trump suggests Homan should arrest California Gov. NewsomJun 09, 2025
'Jane' testifies more about 'hotel nights' in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trialJun 09, 2025
Accident reconstruction expert returns to stand in Karen Read retrialJun 09, 2025
Trump travel ban ‘will be challenged in court’: Former DHS officialJun 09, 2025
Fallout continues in Musk and Trump’s public feudJun 09, 2025
Multiple people injured in skydiving plane crash in TennesseeJun 09, 2025
‘One of the best kids’: High school grad detained by ICEJun 09, 2025
Former Arkansas police chief who escaped jail recapturedJun 09, 2025
Coco Gauff talks about history-making win at French OpenJun 09, 2025
