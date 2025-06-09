ABC News Live Prime: June 9, 2025

National Guard deployed amid Los Angeles protests; Gov. Newsom sues Trump administration; impact of immigration crackdowns on hospitals; judge dismisses Justin Baldoni lawsuit; remembering Sly Stone.

June 9, 2025

