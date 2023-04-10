ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Apr 10, 2023

Police say bank employee killed five in mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville reinstates expelled Tennessee House representative; Congress members share mental health struggle in sit-down.

April 10, 2023

