ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Apr 28, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz assesses first months of Pres. Trump's second term; the Trump administration's alleged efforts to skirt due process on migrant deportations; Måneskin's Damiano David's new solo album

April 28, 2025

