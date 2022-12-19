ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Dec 19, 2022

Jan. 6 committee refers criminal charges to DOJ against former President Trump; Supreme Court orders temporary stay blocking expiration of Title 42; singer Bazzi opens up about mental health.

December 19, 2022

