ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Feb 20, 2023

President Biden makes trip to Ukraine during wartime; Russian mercenary defector describes horrors in Ukraine; Jane Lynch talks with Linsey Davis about revival of cult classic 'Party Down.'

February 20, 2023

