ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Jul 14, 2025

Blaze in assisted living center kills nine; wildfires intensify in Grand Canyon's North Rim; Trump threatens Russia with steep tariffs; Cyndi Lauper discusses musical journey.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live