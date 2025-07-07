ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Jul 7, 2025

Death toll rises in Texas floods; Trump and Netanyahu meet amid ceasefire talks; Justice Ketanji Brown Johnson discusses the court and the country.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live