ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Jun 12, 2023

State of emergency declared after section of I-95 collapses; former President Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of arraignment; U.S. Supreme Court to rule on future of affirmative action.

June 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live