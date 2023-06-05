ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Jun 5, 2023

California attorney general believes migrants flown from Texas to California were victims of "state-sanctioned kidnapping"; spy Robert Hanssen dies; cat kidney transplants open new doors for pet care.

June 5, 2023

