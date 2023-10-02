ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Oct 2, 2023

Former President Donald Trump in court for civil trial; spending time with the family of first Zika-affected child born in the U.S.; Linsey Davis sits down with GOP candidate Vice President Mike Pence

October 2, 2023

