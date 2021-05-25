ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 24, 2021

More
50-year-old mother’s hard-earned college diploma; Minneapolis marks 1 year since George Floyd’s death; Arizona, Georgia face scrutiny over election audits
18:38 | 05/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 24, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"18:38","description":"50-year-old mother’s hard-earned college diploma; Minneapolis marks 1 year since George Floyd’s death; Arizona, Georgia face scrutiny over election audits","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77884046","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 24, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-24-2021-77884046"}