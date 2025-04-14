ABC News Live Prime: Monday, April 14, 2024
A Pennsylvania arson suspect landed attempted murder charges; a "test and report" practice forces families apart; Linsey Davis spoke with afro-pop's Yemi Alade about "You Are," the theme for "Inayu."
April 14, 2025
Trump: "Homegrown criminals" could also be sent to El Salvador prisonApr 14, 2025
White House tariffs causing confusion and uncertainty for small businessesApr 14, 2025
Suspect faces attempted murder, terrorism charges in the firebombing of PA Gov's homeApr 14, 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern CaliforniaApr 14, 2025
Former NCAA woman of the year, 5 family members killed in plane crash in upstate NYApr 14, 2025
All-female Blue Origin crew blasts into space, including pop star Katy Perry4 hours ago
Suspect in Pennsylvania arson attack arraigned on state chargesApr 14, 2025
Vice president JD Vance fumbles Ohio State's championship trophyApr 14, 2025
Tech stocks soar amid Trump tariff exemptions for electronicsApr 14, 2025
2 American students released from jail in DenmarkApr 14, 2025
Another Columbia University student arrested by DHSApr 14, 2025
US has responsibility to return MD man from El Salvador: ExpertApr 14, 2025
What Katy Perry, Blue Origin crew saw in spaceApr 14, 2025
What Blue Origin launch offers to scientific communityApr 14, 2025
Dairy farmer concerned about possible tariff impactApr 14, 2025
US stocks rise amid Trump tariff exemptions for electronicsApr 14, 2025
FTC's historic antitrust trial against Meta underwayApr 14, 2025
El Salvador’s Bukele says he won't return migrant wrongfully deportedApr 14, 2025
Former astronaut reacts to Blue Origin launching all-female crew to spaceApr 14, 2025
The moment Katy Perry, Blue Origin returned to EarthApr 14, 2025
Russian ballistic missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine's Sumy, officials sayApr 14, 2025
Parents of American hostage react to the ongoing war in GazaApr 14, 2025
What to know about White House’s shifting tariffs strategyApr 14, 2025
NBA playoff field set as regular season endsApr 14, 2025
Suspect arrested after alleged arson at Pennsylvania governor’s houseApr 14, 2025
Trump signals new electronics tariffs in White House shiftApr 14, 2025
US spring breakers detained in DenmarkApr 14, 2025
Wall Street on edge over Trump administration’s mixed signals on tariffsApr 14, 2025
Judge rules Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing can proceedApr 14, 2025
Rory McIlroy completes career grand slam with win at the MastersApr 14, 2025
ABC News Specials
