ABC News Live Prime: Monday, April 17, 2023

Attorney responds to charges filed in shooting of Kansas City teen who went to wrong door; Shrinking Salton Sea puts community at risk; one runner gains purpose 10 years after Boston marathon bombing.

April 17, 2023

