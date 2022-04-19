ABC News Live Prime: Monday, April 18, 2022

Mask confusion as TSA says it will not enforce face coverings on planes; Lviv suffers first deadly missile strike; an in-depth look at the fentanyl epidemic and the faces behind the loss of life.

