ABC News Live Prime: Monday, April 21, 2025

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Passing of Pope Francis is 'personally devastating'; ABC News’ Linsey Davis reflects on Pope Francis’ final public appearance; Cardinal Cupich remembers Pope Francis.

April 22, 2025

