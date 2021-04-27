-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Hot pandemic housing market leads to higher prices, bidding wars
-
Now Playing: Sister of Isaiah Brown and family attorney on deputy shooting
-
Now Playing: Justice Department investigates Louisville Metro Police Department
-
Now Playing: Rethinking interactions between police and the mentally ill
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: 2020 census results shift political power
-
Now Playing: The exploding cost of college
-
Now Playing: Get a show-stopping look inspired by Oscars red carpet
-
Now Playing: Chloe Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win best director
-
Now Playing: Apple announces $1 billion new North Carolina campus
-
Now Playing: Pink supermoon will appear Monday night
-
Now Playing: Climate change may be reason for Earth axis shift
-
Now Playing: Wildfire evacuations out West
-
Now Playing: Series of synagogue attacks in New York City
-
Now Playing: Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views body cam footage of fatal shooting
-
Now Playing: A majority of Americans think climate change should be a political priority
-
Now Playing: CDC expected to release new guidance for masks outdoors
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Department of Justice to investigate Louisville PD