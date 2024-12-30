ABC News Live Prime: Monday, December 30, 2024

Remembering the life, legacy and service of President Jimmy Carter; investigation into deadly plane crash after a bird strike; a look back at the inspirational and groundbreaking champions of 2024.

December 30, 2024

