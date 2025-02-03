ABC News Live Prime: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Elon Musk and DOGE gain access to Treasury payments and USAID building; President Donald Trump reaches agreement with allies to postpone tariffs; how race has played a factor in kidney transplants.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live