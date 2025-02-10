ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 10, 2025

Federal judge blocks Trump admin. buyouts from going into effect; Israeli military raids continue in the West Bank despite ceasefire; Numbers behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

February 10, 2025

