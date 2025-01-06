ABC News Live Prime: Monday, January 6, 2025

Major winter storm turns deadly as slick roads cause hundreds of crashes; President-elect Donald Trump's victory certified in peaceful transfer of power; Kat Dennings on new sitcom, "Shifting Gears."

January 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live