ABC News Live Prime: Monday, January 9, 2023

More than 1,000 protestors arrested in Brazil riot; President Biden in Mexico meeting the country’s president amid border crisis; Young Thug trial begins, prosecutors to use his lyrics.

January 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live