ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 19, 2021

Germany devastated after flooding, as scientists predict more extreme weather; Dow tumbles more than 700 points amid COVID concerns; By the Numbers: The high stakes of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine
18:46 | 07/20/21

Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 19, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

