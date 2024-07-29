ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 29, 2024

Firefighters work to contain a massive wildfire in California; Palestinian family faces unique struggle for urgent care amidst war; Paris faces a heat wave during the Summer Games.

July 29, 2024

