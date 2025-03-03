ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 3, 2025

President Donald Trump orders pause of military to aid Ukraine; Trump confirms that tariffs for Mexico and Canada will begin Tuesday; Luke Spiller of The Struts shares details about his solo project.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live