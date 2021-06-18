ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 4, 2021

ABC News exclusive: 'Baby Roe' breaks her silence; Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experience outages; By the numbers: Afghan refugees' resettlement

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live